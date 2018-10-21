MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police say a 71-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup truck into an unoccupied building.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says investigators suspect that Antonio Malaspina of Mechanicsville suffered some kind of medical emergency while driving. His Ford F-150 veered off the roadway early Sunday and slammed into a sign post and telephone pole before hitting a building.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors in the fatal crash in Mechanicsville.

