Man dead after head-on crash in Gaithersburg

Several lanes are closed in the area of Clopper Road between Longdraft Drive and West Watkins Mill Road, police say.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is dead after a head-on collision in Gaithersburg Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Clopper Road, Maryland Route 117 and Orchard Hill Drive. The incident was reported with an entrapment, Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene and evaluated two people they said had traumatic injuries. Officials said a male driver died due to his injuries at the scene. A firefighter was also injured during the rescue and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Police told WUSA9 that the crash is "severe" but didn't specify the nature of the severity and the status of the other person involved in the crash.

Clopper Road was closed between Longdraft Drive and West Watkins Mill Road for the investigation. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened in both directions of Clopper Road.

The details leading up to the serious collision are unknown at this time.

Update - Clopper Road and Orchard Hill Drive, collision w/ entrapment, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 2 patients w/ traumatic injury, 1 FF injured (NLT) on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/fZjpm3B4mA pic.twitter.com/U8Vy62cZn2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 18, 2021