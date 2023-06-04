Man critically injured in Prince George's Co. hit-and-run

New Hampshire Avenue has reopened in all directions.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A road in Prince George's County, Maryland closed briefly Thursday after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision.

The Prince George's County Police Department received a call regarding the incident around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Officers with the police department say New Hampshire Avenue closed in both directions, between Lebanon Street and University Boulevard, following the crash.

As of 10:50 p.m., New Hampshire Avenue has reopened in all directions.

Drivers nearby are asked to be careful and to drive safely.

Police have not said anything about a suspect in this case.

There is word yet on the condition of the victim, and if he is expected to survive.

New Hampshire Ave is closed in both directions between Lebanon St and University Blvd due to a crash investigation. Please follow police direction. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/YZFQdA7Kj4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 7, 2023

