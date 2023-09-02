Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing into Maryand state trooper vehicle

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland state trooper is injured after a car crash in Hagerstown, Maryland Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. when the state trooper was traveling west on Interstate 70, east of Route 66 in his trooper vehicle. Police say a silver 2013 Chrysler 300, crashed into the trooper's vehicle. The trooper was flown to Baltimore for treatment of his injuries, according to police.
Officials say 30-year-old Chauncey Dale Baylor II, the driver of the 2013 Chrysler, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was charged with impaired driving. He was taken to the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack to be processed before being released and officials say additional charges are pending.
Police have not provided any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.
