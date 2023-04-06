Jury finds man guilty of killing woman, 6-year-old in 2021

In November 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office found Martina Lynn Patterson and her daughter dead and buried in shallow graves.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A St. Mary's County man was convicted of killing a woman and her 6-year-old daughter in 2021 Thursday.

According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, 43-year-old Wayne Carroll Key was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of 37-year-old Martina Lynn Patterson and 6-year-old Lyneasha Justice Greenwell.

In November 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office found Patterson and her daughter dead and buried in shallow graves.

Key, who shared a child with Patterson, was arrested days later.

The Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County says more than 200 pieces of evidence were submitted for the jury to consider in connection to the deaths, as well as testimony from more than 40 witnesses.

“The unimaginable killing of a child and her mother is truly despicable," State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said. "I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of our victims. Although nothing can ever bring back our innocent victims, my hope is that with these convictions the family may begin the process of healing.”

Sterling thanked the jury for their patience after having to witness the difficult and sensitive evidence and testimonies.

The sheriff’s office said upon his arrest in 2021, that Key had prior warrants out for burglary, harassment, and issues relating to child support.

Lanelle Wald, Patterson’s sister-in-law and best friend of more than 20 years, said the family had previously reported Key to the authorities for alleged incidents of domestic abuse.