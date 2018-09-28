A 40-year-old man has been charged after police said he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl over a period of time.

Paul Michael Hess of Charlotte Hall in St. Mary's County, Maryland has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and second degree assault.

On Sept. 26, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office received information about the sexual offense involving the 13-year-old victim and Hess. Police said an investigation determined that Hess had sexually abused the juvenile female over a period of time.

Hess has been arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to wait bond review.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

