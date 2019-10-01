UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A gunman whose attack on a Maryland police station led to the friendly-fire killing of an undercover narcotics detective has been sentenced to decades in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Ford to 195 years on Thursday. In November, a jury convicted the 25-year-old man of second-degree murder and other charges.

Ford's two younger brothers, Malik and Elijah Ford, drove him to the police station and videotaped the March 2016 shooting with their cellphones. They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison terms of 20 and 12 years, respectively.

Detective Jacai Colson exchanged gunfire with Ford before a fellow officer fatally shot the plainclothes detective, mistaking him for a threat.

Michael Ford testified he was trying to get himself killed by police when he fired his handgun nearly two dozen times outside the station.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released the following statement:

“The sentences as rendered today can never assuage the pain, loss and the years of healing that remain before us all. I appreciate deeply the decisions that the citizens of Prince George’s County have made in these matters on behalf of their defenders. I wish peace upon the Colson family, this institution, and our community.”

