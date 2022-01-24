Man charged with having AR-style pistol at Gaithersburg High School

Police responded to the school on an early January morning for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police then saw the driver wearing the gun.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 27-year-old man has been charged after being found on school property with a loaded AR-style pistol earlier this month, according to police.

Police responded to Gaithersburg High School for a "suspicious activity" call on the school campus just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, after a witness spotted a black BMW in the parking lot. As the witness approached the car, the driver sped away, according to court documents.

The driver circled the perimeter of the high school before attempting to drive his car down a staircase near the football field, where he got stuck. The reporting witness said a man and woman got out of the car, and he called the police.

When police arrived, a woman came up the stairs first, and then a man "wearing an AR-style pistol slung around his neck with a magazine inserted" walked up, according to court documents. Police said he was immediately taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Luque-Santaclaya of Silver Spring.

According to court documents, Luque-Santaclaya told police that he participated in a transfer of the firearm with a "friend" at an unknown location for $1,500 for the purpose of protecting himself.

However, State's Attorney John McCarthy said Luque-Santaclaya was planning to meet someone at Gaithersburg High School to sell the gun for $1,500 when he was interrupted by the witness. McCarthy also said the gun was determined to be a ghost gun, without a traceable serial number.

Luque-Santaclaya is charged with having a dangerous weapon on school property, unlawful sale/transfer of a firearm and possession of a handgun on his person; the charges carry penalties of up to 11 years in prison and/or $13,500 in fines.

No charges are listed for the female passenger.