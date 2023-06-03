Man charged with killing homeowner before setting bedroom on fire

Officers believe Lee Graham broke into the home and assaulted the 64-year-old victim before setting a fire in the bedroom.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police have charged a man with second-degree murder and arson after a man was found dead inside a home in Howard County on March 3.

According to a release from Howard County, officers were called to the 6000 block of Old Washington Road for a possible home invasion around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 64-year-old James Sents, Jr. dead inside his home and smoke coming from a bedroom. Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was also called to extinguish the small fire at the home.

Police arrested 38-year-old Lee Graham at the home. Officers believe Graham broke into the home and assaulted Sents before setting a fire in the bedroom.

Graham has been charged with second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and first-degree arson. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

There is no information regarding a motive at this time. It is unclear if Graham and Sents knew each other.

