The driver accused of killing two off-duty officers in a car crash last December has been charged with negligent driving Tuesday, police said.

On December 8, FBI Agent Carlos Wolff was involved in a minor crash and was pulled over on I-270. Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen pulled over to help.

Both men were out of their cars when another driver, 28-year-old Roberto A. Garza Palacios, swerved to avoid traffic and hit the officers.

Police said Palacios stopped his car and remained at the scene.

According to officials, Cohen died on the scene and Wolff was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wolff, 36, was an FBI Supervisory Special Agent with an 11-year tenure at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cohen, 33, was a nine-year veteran of the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Tuesday, Palacios was charged with negligent driving.

The charge carries a $280 fine and three points on a driver's record, but no jail time.

