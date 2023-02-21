Driver charged with DWI after hitting police car, fleeing

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A driver is facing charges after they reportedly hit a marked police car and drove away Friday.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), an officer was driving a marked patrol car on Crain Highway at Bel Alton Newtown Road when a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck drove across the highway and hit the officer's car. Deputies say the car was totaled in the crash.
After hitting the patrol car, the driver fled, CCSO says.
With help from Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the truck was later spotted in the Clifton area, around six miles away from the crash site.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sydney William Robertson, was found nearby and arrested.
Robertson has been charged with driving while impaired, fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash and other related charges.
No injuries were reported.
