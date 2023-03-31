Man charged with shooting and killing his uncle in Prince George's Co.

Police claim the 26-year-old man tried to run from the scene before being taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENBELT, Md. — A 26-year-old man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing his uncle in Maryland.

Police claim Daquan White tried to run from the scene of the shooting in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road after killing his uncle, 44-year-old Steven Mouring, on Thursday, March 30.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers arrived on scene and discovered Mouring dead inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators then say White was found attempting to run from the scene. He was taken into custody without incident a short time later by officers. Police also recovered the potential murder weapon.

Initial investigation reveals White shot Mouring during an argument.

Police have charged White with first and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.