Man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Charles County

Officers responded to a home after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire.

Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.

It is reported that the homeowner asked Robinson to leave the home earlier that day and around 8 p.m. The homeowner told officials that they received a notification from their home's security system that showed Robinson entering the home.

After returning home, the homeowner found that Robinson was no longer at the home and allegedly left a fire in his bedroom. Officers say that the fire was contained by sprinklers mostly and that damages average around $6,000.

Robinson was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. Officials located and arrested Robinson early Sunday morning. Robinson was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were sustained by an earlier altercation with a family member, according to police. However, Robinson was later transferred to the Charles County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have not provided any additional information about this case.