BURTONSVILLE, Md. — The Animal Services Division of Montgomery County Police seized nearly 100 roosters and hens from a Montgomery County property in November after authorities alleged a Maryland man was using the animals for cockfighting.

Raymond Romig, 59, of Silver Spring, was charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Nov. 18 while on a routine pet licensing call, authorities observed a number of individually housed roosters housed in a way that insinuated they might be cockfighting roosters, according to Animal Services Division officials.

The officer also observed multiple roosters who had their "combs and wattles removed", a practice in cockfighting to prevent bleeding which may impair a bird's vision when fighting.

Authorities executed a Search and Seizure Warrant on Nov. 21 and encompassed three properties belonging to Roming.

An onsite assessment of the birds was conducted by the Division’s chief veterinarian. All relocated birds are receiving care through the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

If found guilty, Romig faces imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both, for each count.

No additional information has been released at this time.

