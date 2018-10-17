BALTIMORE, Md. -- A man who was caught carrying a collapsible rifle in his carry-on bag at BWI airport blamed his mother, after stating that she had packed his bag.

TSA stopped a man from Hagerstown, Md. on Friday after he was found with a .40 caliber rifle in his bag. The rifle was not loaded and was found while the bag was going through the x-ray machine.

He told TSA officers that he did not know the rifle was in his bag because his mother and pack his bag for him.

The Maryland Transportation Authority police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated his gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

This is the 20th time a gun was found at one of the BWI airport checkpoints this year. A total of 26 were found last year.

© 2018 WUSA