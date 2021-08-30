Man arrested, charged for assaulting woman and kidnapping her son

Deputies found a 22-year-old woman who they said was strangled and had multiple apparent injuries on her body.

FREDERICK, Md. — A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say he assaulted a 22-year-old woman and kidnapped her baby, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Officers were called to a "domestic in progress" at a home Saturday located on the 6100 block of Murray Terrace Drive in Frederick, police said.

At the residence, deputies found a 22-year-old woman who they said was strangled and had multiple apparent injuries on her body. Police said the woman told them that 39-year-old Junior Anthony Francis assaulted her and took her 1-year-old son.

The woman was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment for her injuries, police said.

Deputies were able to locate Fancis' phone after sending a ping. Police later found him with the child in Gaithersburg. The child was sent back to Frederick.

Francis was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault and abduction of a child under 12-years-old.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087083.