Man arrested for assaulting liquor store worker during dispute over wearing a face mask

The man was arrested Thursday afternoon and was charged with first and second-degree assault.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man has been arrested Thursday after he assaulted a liquor store employee for not allowing his friend to receive service due to a face mask regulation, Montgomery County police said.

The incident happened at a Montgomery County Liquor and Wine store located at 10132 River Road in Potomac, Md., police said.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, a man walked into the liquor store without a face mask. A store employee told the man that he could not shop inside the store without a face covering, police said. The man left the store and the suspect, Donald Thomas-Gipson, 31, entered the store and confronted the employee-- asking why the employee refused service to his friend.

Thomas-Gipson then ran behind the counter and assaulted the liquor store employee before he fled the scene with his friend, police said.

The liquor store employee was left with injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel.