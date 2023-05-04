Man arrested for stabbing man to death after argument on Metrobus

Police believe Tyrone Joseph Curtis then stabbed the man before walking away.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another person after an argument on a Metrobus in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Amherst Street near the Wheaton Metro Station just before 12:30 p.m. on April 5.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Amontae Robert Cunningham had been stabbed. Cunningham was taken to an area hospital for help in critical condition where he later died.

Police arrested Tyrone Joseph Curtis for the deadly stabbing less than 10 days later.

Investigators with the Major Crimes unit claim the two men were on a Metrobus when they started fighting and Curtis took out a knife. The bus driver attempted to calm everyone down before stopping on Amherst Ave. Cunningham got off the bus and Curtis reportedly followed him.

Police believe Curtis then stabbed Cunningham before walking away.

Curtis has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information may contact MCPD detectives at 301-279-8000.