Man arrested for killing woman visiting Maryland for grandson's funeral

Police say there does not appear to be any connection between the grandmother and the man accused of killing her.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he killed a grandmother who was in town for her grandson's funeral last month.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, homicide detectives have identified 36-year-old Troy Medley of Baltimore as the person responsible for shooting 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo.

Investigators say De Carrillo was visiting from El Salvador to attend her grandson's funeral.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights just before 9:15 p.m. on March 28. When they arrived, they found De Carrillo suffering from a gunshot wound.

De Carrillo's family says she was shot outside the family home as she was riding in the passenger's side of a car. They told WUSA9 that they heard what appeared to be five gunshots and they ran outside. At first, her family thought she was having a medical episode connected to her diabetes, but soon discovered two bullet holes in the seat of the car she had just been riding in.

She was taken to an area hospital for help and died a short time later.

Investigators identified Medley as a suspect and took him into custody on Thursday.

Detectives identified and charged 36-year-old Troy Medley of Baltimore in connection with a recent fatal shooting in the town of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with murdering 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo of El Salvador. https://t.co/kVwe7SAPdY pic.twitter.com/9UFe3Nn2wU — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 12, 2023

Police continue to look for a reason behind the deadly shooting as there does not appear to be any connection between the grandmother and the man accused of killing her.

De Carrillo was reportedly in town for her grandson's funeral. Moises A. Martinez, 25, died on the scene after a Toyota Camry hit his stationary Subaru on the Beltway near Alexandria.

WUSA9 spoke with De Carrillo's daughter following her death. She said it has been hard mourning both her son and now her mother.

"Lose my son Saturday and lose her last night," said Patricia Carrillo when WUSA9 originally talked to her. "My family is really devastated right now."

Medley has been charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, firearm offenses and more, according to police. He remains in custody in Baltimore until he can be extradited to Prince George's County.