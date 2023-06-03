Hyattsville Police arrest man in connection with two shootings, carjackings

Police say both carjackings resulted in the victims being shot.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people and trying to carjack them Saturday afternoon.

The initial investigation reveals that the suspect crashed a vehicle in the 3900 block of Hamilton, which had been previously reported stolen in a carjacking, before attempting two more carjackings in Driskell Park and 36th Avenue.

Police say both carjackings resulted in the victims being shot.

Investigators claim the suspect was also shot during the second attempted carjacking at 36th Street and Farragut Street.

Hyattsville Police officers took the suspect into custody following the incident.

Both the victims and suspect have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police have not said how severe the victims injuries are nor identified the suspect in this case.

The investigation into these incidents is active and ongoing.

