FREDERICK, Md. -- A grandmother told police Thursday night that she believed her 15-year-old granddaughter had been contacted by a 24-year-old man for sex in Frederick, Md.

The accusation led to the arrest of Domingo Ayala-Portillo, who has been charged with third degree sex offense and additional charges.

According to the girl’s grandmother, Ayala-Portillo contacted the girl and the two had intercourse. Police responded to the scene and collected evidence supporting the grandmother’s claims.

Police interviewed the girl and attempted to get the suspect to return to the scene where the offense occurred. Ayala-Portillo returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

