HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police said a man was arrested after it was said that he impersonated a police officer on November 30.

Officials said On December 2, they were alerted about a man who entered an establishment in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle after 4 p.m. on November 30 wearing tactical gear.

Police said the man was "wearing a tactical vest displaying a police-style badge on the front left side of the vest."

The man took his jacket off and revealed a holstered handgun, according to the press release by police.

The man said he was an Army CID agent when confronted by security staff.

It's unclear why the man was asked to leave the establishment but he left without incident, according to AACO Police.

Anne Arundel County Police and the security staff at the establishment have a "great working relationship" which eventually led detectives to information and the identity of the suspect.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Eric Kappesser of Stevensville, MD.

Kappesser was found and arrested in Annapolis and is being charged with Impersonation: UU/Uniform, two counts of Impersonating a Police Officer and Handgun on Person.

