A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal double shooting in Clinton, Md. on Thursday night.

Sean Davis Jr. has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Robert Glasco and Shaquan Chambers, both 19.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police say Glasco and Chambers were part of two separate groups who met to make an illegal drug transaction near Sweden Road in Clinton, Md. Police say Glasco and Chambers were shot when gunfire was exchanged between the two groups of people.

After an investigation, police determined that Davis set up drug deal with the intention of robbing the other people. Police say Glasco and Chambers were known to each other.

Davis has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

Police discovered Chambers in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Md. suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:05 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A short time later, Glasco arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.