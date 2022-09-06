Man arrested, charged for firing gun during argument with neighbor in Montgomery Co.

The altercation was sparked after the neighbors' children got into a physical fight.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Silver Spring man is facing charges after firing a gun while arguing with a neighbor Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers responded to Farnell Drive, off of Georgia Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Detectives determined that a physical fight happened between the children of the two neighbors. On Aug. 31, one of the neighbors went to the other neighbor's home with her family and friends to discuss the fight between their kids.

A man, later identified as 31-year-old Lewis Stokes, came out of the home, pointed a firearm at the crowd and then discharged it into the air.

Witnesses at the scene identified Stokes to police and he was placed under arrest. Officers also recovered a 9mm shell casing in the front yard of the residence. After conducting a search warrant on the location, a 9mm handgun, a large quantity of controlled dangerous substances, and CDS paraphernalia was seized by police.

Stokes was charged with illegal possession of firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment, according to the police department. He is being held without bond.