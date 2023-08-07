Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting inside Silver Spring parking garage

There is no known connection between the victim and the accused shooter at this time.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed a Baltimore man inside a Silver Spring parking garage Saturday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 30-year-old Ramone Christopher Ramsay is accused of shooting Kymani Elijah Bailey to death.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video inside Public Parking Garage 3 and identified Ramsay from the images.

Investigators claim Ramsay was kicked out of an area nightclub and a short time later went to the parking garage and shot Bailey as the victim was walking with a group of people in the garage.

There is no known connection between Bailey and Ramsay at this time.

Ramsay has no known address and was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Ramsay was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was served with the warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

The shooting comes on the same day that free parking ended in parts of Montgomery County. As of July 8, drivers who use the county's parking garages, lots and street meters in Bethesda and Silver Spring have to pay on Saturdays.

The new fees were prompted by the death of Charles Reynolds who was killed inside a stairwell of the parking garage on Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring on Dec. 21, 2022. He had just finished dinner with his wife and daughters and was dropping some leftovers off in the car when he was shot.

In a May press conference, MCPD Chief Marcus Jones said his detectives have been left stumped on a motive or suspects involved.

