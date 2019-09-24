MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man they say was involved in an attempted armed carjacking that happened the night of September 18.

Investigators said at about 7:30 p.m., a 67-year-old male was sitting in his vehicle in a Shady Grove Road office building parking lot when 18-year-old Allan Muhizi approached his car.

They said Muhizi tried to open the victim's door and proceeded to pull out a handgun. The victim was able to drive away and call emergency authorities when Muhizi continued to point his weapon at him.

When officers at the scene, Muhizi had already fled the area.

Authorities said shortly after, around 8 p.m., Muhizi was seen approaching the vehicle of a 51-year-old man who was repairing his car on Research Boulevard. They said Muhizi pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the man hand over the keys to his car. Muhizi fired a round from his gun during a fight with the man. Police said there were no injuries during the incident. During the fight the man grabbed the weapon from Muhizi and asked a passerby to call 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, Muhizi was arrested for both crimes that took place that night.

Police were able to recover the handgun used in the crimes.

Muhizi has been charged with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without a bond at the Central Processing Unit.

