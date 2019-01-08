SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was arrested on Thursday after police say he stabbed another man after an altercation in the Silver Spring Transit Center.

The stabbing happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring, Md.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to figure out if the men knew each other.

The man who was arrested has been charged with first-degree assault, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.