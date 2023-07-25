Man arrested on suspicion of abusing 6-week-old in Frederick County

Major Crimes Unit detectives went to Children's National Hospital and learned the infant was seriously injured with several fractured bones.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he abused an infant who ended up being hospitalized with several fractured bones.

Child Protective Services contacted the Frederick County Police Department on July 19 to open an investigation into a child abuse case regarding an infant.

The 6-week-old was brought into Frederick Health Hospital and later transferred to Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. for treatment.

Major Crimes Unit detectives went to Children's National Hospital and learned the infant was seriously injured with several fractured bones. After speaking with several people over the course of a few days, investigators arrested 33-year-old Keith Patrick Lewis.

Lewis has been charged with second-degree child abuse. He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond over the weekend. On Monday, a bond hearing was held and Lewis’ bond was reduced to $10,000.

