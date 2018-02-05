Homicide investigators are swarming a Capitol Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning after the grisly discovery of two bodies inside a home.

According to Corporal Lamar Robinson, spokesman for the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 4700 block of Omaha St. near Glacier Avenue around 3:06 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a man and a woman in their 60's inside the home, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now police have no information to release on possible suspects or a motive in the double fatal shooting.

No further information can be released until homicide investigators can process the scene, which is just a couple blocks away from Bradbury Heights Elementary School.

© 2018 WUSA