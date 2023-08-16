MTPD officer saves alleged Shady Grove Metro fare evader who almost drowned fleeing

For unknown reasons, police say the suspect handcuffed his hands together in front of him, causing him to struggle to tread water.

MARYLAND, USA — A Metro Transit Police Department officer is being commended for their efforts in preventing a suspect from drowning in Maryland after they tried to flee from officers, while handcuffed, by jumping into a nearby body of water.

At 12 p.m., an officer with the Metro Transit Police Department stopped a man seen fare evading at the Shady Grove Metro Station. Police say a warrant check revealed the suspect had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

While placing the suspect under arrest, detectives say he assaulted the officer arresting him while partially handcuffed.

The suspect then fled the station, got into a nearby body of water, and for unknown reasons police say he handcuffed his hands together in front of him. This caused the man to have difficulty treading water.

An MTPD quickly got in the water and pulled the man to safety. That officer is being commended for their efforts in preventing the man from drowning.

