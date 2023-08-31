Do you recognize him? Police ask for public's help locating man accused of stealing money from purse in Bethesda

The police department has released surveillance video of the theft suspect.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is wanted in Montgomery County for stealing money out of a purse while inside of a restaurant earlier this month. The police department released surveillance video of the suspect and is asking for the public's help identifying him.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police say that the theft happened on Aug. 16 at Cubano's Restaurant, located on Cordell Avenue, off of Norfolk Avenue, in Bethesda. Through an investigation, it was determined that the man entered the restaurant around 8 p.m. He then immediately walked to the back of the restaurant, grabbed the victim’s purse that was hanging on a rack and entered the bathroom.

The purse was later found inside of the bathroom by a customer, but it was missing cash, personal items, and property.

The suspect has been described as a man, approximately 30-years-old, of thin build. He was wearing a gray t-shirt at the time of the theft.