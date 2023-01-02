Police: Man raped teen after meeting on Snapchat, Reddit

The 44-year-old suspect now faces a slew of charges, including four counts of second-degree rape.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man is facing charges, including multiple counts of rape, after allegedly meeting with a 13-year-old he first talked with online.

According to a release from the Frederick County Police Department, 44-year-old Edwin Richard Hunt has been arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree rape, attempted rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, child pornography and attempted child pornography.

Detectives with the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were first contacted about a 13-year-old being solicited and raped on Jan. 20. Detectives later identified the suspect in that case as Hunt.

Investigators believe Hunt solicited the teen through Reddit and Snapchat.

After meeting online, investigators claim Hunt drove from Joppa, Maryland to Frederick, Maryland in order to have sex with the 13-year-old.

Hunt was arrested on Feb. 1 in Joppa, Maryland. He is being held without bond.

WATCH NEXT: Man accused of sexual assault at LA Fitness in Maryland