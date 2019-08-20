PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore man accused of murdering a transgender woman will remain behind bars, a judge ruled Monday in Prince George’s County.



Police arrested 33-year-old Gerardo Thomas last month, accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Zoe Spears.



Prosecutors allege Thomas shot her while she was doing sex work along 59th Avenue in Fairmont Heights.

Zoe Spears, 23, was murdered on June 14, 2019.

Casa Ruby

According to court documents, Spears walked up to a van being driven by Thomas when she was shot with a shotgun seconds later.

Suspect's van

Prince George's County Police

The van was seen speeding off in surveillance video.



Investigators searched thousands of vehicle registrations for 2018-2019 Dodge Caravans in the area before identifying the van allegedly being driven by Thomas.



He rented the van and charging documents state, he admitted to driving the van and being in the area where Spears was shot. Cell phone data also places his phone in the neighborhood.



Investigators also found a shotgun in his Baltimore home and ammunition while executing a search warrant.



Thomas does not admit to killing Spears.

Family friend of Ashanti Carmon

Police also said, her case is still not connected to her friend, Ashanti Carmon’s. Carmon was killed just blocks from Spears months prior.



Carmon’s case remains unsolved.

Thomas is being held without bond. His trial date has not been set.

