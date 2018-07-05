The man wanted for allegedly murdering his wife in a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment was arrested in Mexico Sunday, police said.

On April 18, a family member of 30-year-old Ruel Francis Dempster II, called police to check on him and his 34-year-old wife, Alive Mino Dennis, after being unable to contact them for several days.

When officers arrived at the couple's apartment, they found Dennis dead on the kitchen floor, with trauma to the upper body. Dempster could not be found.

During their investigation, police determined Dempster murdered his wife after a domestic dispute and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sunday, Dempster was arrested in the area of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, by the Federal Police.

He was extradited to the United States and will return to Montgomery County when the domestic extradition process is complete.

