Man accused of killing DC photographer extradited back to Maryland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The man accused of killing popular DC photographer Joe Shymanski was extradited back to Maryland Thursday.

Accused killer Brandon Holbrook is now behind bars in Prince Frederick more than two weeks after he was first arrested at his home in Reedsville, Pennsylvania. He is expected to be in court Friday to face charges in the murder of Shymanski.

Shymanski was reported missing on Labor Day weekend. Investigators say the D.C. photographer's ex-wife arrived to drop off their two children on Labor Day, and when Shymanski didn't show up she reported him missing.

After learning Shymanski's ex had a "romantic relationship" with Brandon Holbrook, investigators say they found his truck had pinged a license plate reader at the county line and tracked him back to his home in Pennsylvania.

While Holbrook was charged with Shymanski's murder on September 6, officers say they didn’t find Shymanski’s body until the following day next to a creek near Holbrook’s home.

Sometime around September 4th, the sheriff's department claims Holbrook drove nearly four hours from his Pennsylvania home to Joe Shymanski's home in Calvert County, where sources say prosecutors will allege Holbrook shot Shymanski in his driveway.

While police have not confirmed how Shymanski was killed, WUSA9 has learned the local coroner in Pennsylvania had to resort to dental records for positive identification.

Shymanski's friends describe him as a devoted father going through a difficult divorce. They are also struggling to figure out what would motivate Holbrook to allegedly commit such a gruesome crime against a man they don't believe he had ever met.