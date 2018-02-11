UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A jury has convicted a man accused of opening fire on a Maryland police station in a videotaped attack before an undercover narcotics detective was mistakenly shot and killed.

The jury Friday found Michael Ford guilty of second-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George's County police detective Jacai Colson. A prosecutor said even though Ford didn't fire the fatal shot, he created a "combat zone" outside the station and caused Colson's death.

Deliberations began Friday, a day after attorneys for both sides presented closing arguments.

RELATED: Trial to begin over deadly attack on Maryland police station

Ford testified that he wanted police to kill him and didn't intend for anyone else to be harmed.

Ford's two younger brothers filmed cellphone videos of the shooting from a car. Both pleaded guilty to related charges and await sentencing hearings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.