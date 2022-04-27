Chopper of MTV's 'Making the Band' arrested for sex trafficking in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Chopper Young City, a rapper from the MTV reality competition Making the Band has been arrested in Anne Arundel County on a sex trafficking warrant from police in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chopper, whose legal name is Kevin Barnes, was arrested in Linthicum, Maryland on Tuesday, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives say the 37-year-old Barnes used his large social media following to recruit women to be sex workers.
Anne Arundel Police say there may be more victims, and ask anyone who may have more information to contact their tip line at 410-222-4700.
Making the Band was a musical reality competition that ran for 12 seasons across several iterations on ABC and MTV for 2000-2009. Chopper appeared on Making the Band 2 as a member of Da Band, a hip-hop group put together by Sean "Diddy" Combs. While appearing on Making the Band, Barnes used the alias Rodney Hill.
