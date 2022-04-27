Chopper of MTV's 'Making the Band' arrested for sex trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Investigators say Kevin Barnes, aka Chopper, used his large social media following to recruit women for prostitution.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Chopper Young City, a rapper from the MTV reality competition Making the Band has been arrested in Anne Arundel County on a sex trafficking warrant from police in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chopper, whose legal name is Kevin Barnes, was arrested in Linthicum, Maryland on Tuesday, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives say the 37-year-old Barnes used his large social media following to recruit women to be sex workers.

Anne Arundel Police say there may be more victims, and ask anyone who may have more information to contact their tip line at 410-222-4700.