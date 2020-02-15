WASHINGTON — Having trouble sticking to those fitness goals you made at the start of the New Year? We get it. Life happens, but it is not too late. A popular DMV personal trainer stopped by the studio Saturday to provide some motivation.

Making goals are easy, but sticking to them can be a different story.

That’s where Jovan Jackson, whose drawn attention online over his popular hip-hop workout classes, comes in.

Jackson is passionate about helping people reach their fitness goals in a way that is unique to others.

"I want you to leave my studio like you just left the club, you’re sweating and having a great time," Jackson said. He describes his workout classes as one big party. "I don’t want to make it feel like a workout, come have fun and get fit while you’re doing it.”

Six years ago, Jackson and his mother built a studio behind his home in Landover, MD. He said it’s been his dream to do something that would help the community.

He tells WUSA9 he took direction from YouTube to build the space. After a year, he was open for business teaching everything from original hip-hop step routines to other muscle-building exercises. Beyond the studio, he holds public events throughout the D.C. area.

Jackson was a kid when he developed a passion for fitness. He said his mother never physically disciplined him. Instead, she would make him run laps and do push-ups. He joked about being the strongest first-grader in his class.

Jackson said it’s important for people who want to accomplish their 2020 fitness goals to do two things: start with small goals and get a good workout partner.

"Those small victories add up to big victories," Jackson said. "It’s hard to lose weight in general and even harder to do it alone.”

"Find a good workout partner and fitness community, someone who holds you accountable."

You can keep up with Jackson’s events and class schedules by visiting his website here.

