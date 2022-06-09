Major gas leak in Hagerstown displaces nearly 1,000 people

The area is expected to be affected by the leak for several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Around 1,000 people, including an entire elementary school, have been evacuated in Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck causing a hazardous situation.

City officials said a 6-inch gas line was struck by workers nearby South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard, which is just steps away from Bester Elementary School. The area began to be evacuated after mapping out the affected location.

Columbia Gas reported to the scene to work on controlling the leak. Valves were cut off by the company and the area will be able to reopen after the gas in the pipes evaporate.

The area is expected to be affected by the leak for several hours.

Emergency services personnel worked closely with Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) to coordinate the evacuation of Bester Elementary and to oversee the safe drop-off of students from E. Russell Hicks Middle School and South Hagerstown High School. Students from Bester Elementary were with WCPS officials at Hager Park to be picked up.

Crews at the scene are continuing to monitor the area of the leak for a flammable atmosphere.