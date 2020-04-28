x
Major gas leak causes multiple street closures around buildings in Annapolis

At this time, there is no time yet for repair or reopening the area, authorities say.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A major gas leak has led to multiple street closures around state buildings Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis.

Annapolis fire crews shut down Bladen Street, College Avenue, and Rowe Boulevard, authorities said. 

At this time, there was no estimate given yet for the time of repair or reopening the area.

Annapolis fire officials advise the public to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

