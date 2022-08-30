Nearly 200 people without water in Montgomery County after water main break

Officials report that 200 customers are without water after a water main break on Clopper Road opened up the road.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officials report that 200 customers are waiting for the water to come back on after a 24" water main broke on Clopper Road in Montgomery County, Maryland Tuesday.

The water main break opened up the roadway around 7:30 p.. forcing the closure of Clopper Rd (MD-117) in both directions, according to Montgomery County MD Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS).

Drivers are told to expect significant delays on the road for quite some time. While the roadway is closed, officials are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) tweeted that crews are "working as quickly as possible to shutdown a broken 24” water main in the 11500 block of Clopper Rd in Gaithersburg."

ICYMI: #Sky9 WSSC crews working through the night. Crews are working to shutdown a broken 24” water main at 11500 blk of Clopper Rd in Gaithersburg, It does take time to close valves on a large main and get the water off. Per WSSC ETA unknown, for water turning back on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HcnZmrw8VT — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) August 31, 2022

WSSC claims about 200 customers are affected by the break, and there is no estimated time for restoration for water services as of tonight.

WSSC Crews will be working throughout the night to fix the issue. The road closures will remain in place as crews work on the water main break.