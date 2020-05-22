Maryland high school football player and star recruit charged with attempted murder

Luke Hill, 18, faces attempted first-degree murder charges after firing shots that hit an Accokeek home.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A star Maryland high school football player has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Prince George's County police said.

According to charging documents with the county, 18-year-old Luke Hill fired gunshots that hit a home in Accokeek, Maryland on Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

While the charging documents redacted the name of the alleged target, ESPN reported that it was Hill's former St. Johns classmate, Ishmael Leggett.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Hill, who is from Temple Hills, graduated from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore after playing for St. Johns College High his junior year. A defensive back, he was committed to play for the University of Oregon before being cut from their program earlier this spring.

The person identified by ESPN as Leggett told police he was playing basketball outside of the house when someone inside a white car started shooting at him. His mother said she heard the gunshots and saw a white car leave as she was pulling into the driveway, according to the police report of the incident.

Responding officers who talked to Leggett said his girlfriend had received threatening phone calls from Hill about her current relationship and that Hill was upset about a photo she posted on Instagram.

Officers then went to Hill's house in Temple Hills, where a white 2004 Acura car that matched the description from the shooting was seen in the driveway. After talking with Hill, detectives discovered three firearms in the house, one of which matched the caliber of a casing at the scene.

Hill asked for a lawyer and was then arrested and charged on six misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm under the age of 21.

Leggett is committed to playing basketball for the University of Rhode Island in fall. Head coach David Cox told the Providence Journal on Wednesday he was aware of the shooting.