Maryland apartment complex warns of reptile thought to be an alligator on the loose

BELTSVILLE, Md. — An apartment complex in Maryland is warning those who live there of a reptile on the loose. Officials say the loose creature may be an alligator.

In a letter to residents on Saturday, Clarissa Johnson with The Lighthouse at Twin Lakes apartment complex in Beltsville said animal control and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have been contacted to try to trap the animal.

"Please be careful while entering and exiting your home. Please be mindful of your kids playing outside and while walking your pet(s)," Johnson wrote in the letter.

Alligators are not native to Maryland. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, the American alligator is found in the United States from North Carolina to the Rio Grande in Texas. Alligators are usually found in freshwater, slow-moving rivers. They also live in swamps, marshes and lakes.

Male alligators are larger than female alligators. The average adult size for a female is 8.2 feet (2.6 meters), and the average size for a male is 11.2 feet (3.4 meters). Exceptionally large males can reach a weight of nearly half a ton or 1,000 pounds, the zoo said on its website.