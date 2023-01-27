Pair of escaped guard dogs chasing bus passengers force commute delays, cancellations

Early commuter bus routes in Southern Maryland were suspended after two loose dogs prevented drivers from starting buses.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs made it impossible for people to get to their bus safely, according to authorities in Prince George's County.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) reported that routes 640, 705, and 820 were impacted by early cancellations, but service was restored by 6 a.m.

An animal control officer was called to the at the Academy Bus Company yard on Rochelle Avenue in Capitol Heights at 4:13 a.m. according to a spokesperson for Prince George's County Animal Control.

Academy is a contractor that provides commuter busses for the MTA.

Due to unsafe working conditions at the Academy facility, all trips for routes 640, 705, & 820 will be late or missed this morning. Police are on site and drivers will be dispatched when it is safe to operate. Commuter Bus apolo... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 27, 2023

The officer was able to round up two loose Rottweilers that had escaped from Sagres Construction Company on Prosperity Court, according to a statement from the agency. An employee reportedly left a gate open at the construction company, who is permitted to keep guard dogs on site, according to county officials.

Academy employees told WUSA9 the dogs were aggressively chasing anyone who ventured outside. No one was bitten or injured.

However, with drivers hunkered in Academy's building for safety, early pick ups on three major commuter bus routes serving Southern Maryland communities -- including Charlotte Hall, Waldorf and Accokeek -- were delayed before the dogs were captured and service was restored.