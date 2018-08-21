SYKESVILLE, MD -- In 2016, Brandon Dull started music workshops with fellow Haitian teachers, Michel Jose and Louies Destine, to serve underprivileged youth music lessons in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti.

In efforts to reduce crime in the community and provide a career outlet to the youth, a music classroom was established free of cost for interested students to learn music using donated instruments.

Those workshops gained momentum to form a sustainable classroom with a steady flow of 30-40 students throughout the week. Community outreach events are held throughout the year, with as many as 250 people in attendance.

These students travel up to eight hours to attend classes when Dull visits for workshops and classes, either taking boats, buses, taxis and walking to reach the classroom.

When in the U.S., Dull mentors students online weekly and is even personally providing tuition, out of pocket, for one college student.

Dull, a fulltime music teacher and a EMT in training at Sykesville Firehouse, located in Maryland, hosts charity events and concerts to raise funds and donated instruments, ranging from cellos, guitars, amplifiers to guitar strings, which he personally checks as his luggage and takes to the music school in Cap-Haïtien.

“I wanted to make sure any kid could come in and have access to any instrument," said Dull.

The local community can check his Facebook page, Rhythm Changes, for upcoming charity events in the area.

