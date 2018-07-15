HYATTSVILLE, Md. -- Girl Scout Troop 6899 in Hyattsville is working to help those in need by creating The Little Free Pantry.

The girls were inspired by Little Free Libraries which are homemade libraries that people put up on their front lawns to share free books.

In this case, the girls are going to use food and other necessities to take freely.

The project was made possible with the help of Community Forklift who donated money for building supplies. They also raised money through fundraising.

The scouts will put finishing touches on the Blessing Box this week and plan to install it next Sunday.

The box will sit near the entrance of the St. Jerome’s Church. It will be just a few steps away from Hyattsville Elementary School.





