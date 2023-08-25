Loaded gun found in teachers' lounge bathroom in Prince George's County

While the new school year doesn't start until Monday, "Student Orientation Day" was held for all Prince George's County Public Schools Friday.

ADELPHI, Md. — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found in a teachers' lounge at a Prince George's County school Friday.

Investigators are now searching for who may have brought the weapon to Sonia Sotomayor Middle School in Adelphi.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the weapon was found shortly before 10:30 a.m. in a teachers' lounge restroom. It is unclear who may have brought the weapon onto campus or how long it was in the bathroom before it was found.

The 2023-2024 school year starts on Monday, but all Prince George's County Public Schools held "Student Orientation Day" Friday. According to the PGCPS website, the orientation is an opportunity for students to meet teachers, conduct a walk-through of their schedule and participate in school spirit activities.

In a letter to families, Principal Dr. Leroy Alicea-Cabassa said students were not in the area of the building where the weapon was found.

"Providing students and staff with a safe learning environment is our top priority," Alicea-Cabassa wrote. "Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon of suspicious objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult."

Anyone with information on the loaded weapon is asked to contact investigators at 301-699-2601. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. All callers are asked to refer to case 23-0050137.