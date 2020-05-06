x
maryland

Lightning strikes house in Potomac, displaces residents

The residents of a house on Meadow Farm Road in Potomac were not hurt after lightning struck their house Thursday night.
Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
POTOMAC, Md. — No one was injured late Thursday night after the garage attached to a house was struck by lightning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told WUSA9.

Fire department spokesperson Pete Piringer said about 11 p.m. Thursday, residents heard a loud bang and pop that is consistent with a lighting strike and saw smoke coming from a room next to the garage as there smoke alarm also sounded.

When they opened the garage door to investigate, fire officials were told they were met by a wall of fire.

Lightning struck the roof of the attached three-car garage. Piringer said it caused significant damage to the garage and to the home.

The two occupants who live there have been displaced, officials said.

Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
