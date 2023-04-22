Lightning strike sparks house fire in Montgomery Co.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A house in Montgomery County, Maryland caught on fire after getting struck by lightning.

According to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, after the house was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon, a fire was started in the utility room located in the basement.

Officials claim no injuries were reported as a result of the fire and all occupants of the home were able to safely get out.

After further investigation, officials determined a low pressure gas line in the basement utility room ignited, causing the fire.

The home suffered minor damage due to the flames.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

