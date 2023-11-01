Legislators push back on juvenile justice reforms on day one of 2023 Maryland General Assembly

"The pendulum has swung too far," said Del. Kathy Szeliga of Baltimore County.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 2023 session of Maryland’s General Assembly began Wednesday in Annapolis with immediate push back on a juvenile justice reform bill that critics claim automatically lets the youngest offenders off without significant consequences.

The heralded 2022 reform prohibits Maryland police and prosecutors from criminally charging kids under the age of 13.

Republican Del. Kathy Szeliga, of Baltimore County, says she will sponsor 2023 legislation to undo some reforms.

“The pendulum has definitely gone too far," Szeliga said.

The issue took on new urgency after Anne Arundel County Police complained last week that the new reforms prevented them from criminally charging a 12-year-old accused of bringing a handgun to school.

Wednesday, authorities in Charles County reported a middle schooler was caught with a stun gun in school.

“When you have a 12-year-old show up at school with a handgun, a clip, and ammunition and there's no consequence, it's too far," Szeliga said. "There's not even a record. So they commit a crime, they go to the police station, and they're released to a parent or guardian and they're not remanded to services that would give them skills to not behave like that. If we don't address antisocial behaviors, and give kids the tools they need, how will we expect them to get better?"

Outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has also criticized the reform bill that’s now under attack because he said it did not provide consequences for the youngest offenders. Hogan refused to sign the bill, but did not veto it.

But the architects of the reforms disagree, saying the law does not direct police to do nothing. Instead, they say it gives police new authority to refer cases to juvenile services for treatment.

"What we did in the last session is we joined states across the country in deciding not to charge kids who are 12 and under," said Del. Luke Clippinger of Baltimore.